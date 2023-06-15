STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A resident has been charged with killing his roommate at an assisted living facility in Statesville this month, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the facility’s residents, Mark Leggette, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Leggette’s roommate, Greggory Warner, 61, was identified as the suspect and was arrested. He faces charges, including murder.

Greggory Warner (Courtesy: ICSO)

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 2, at an assisted living center on Eufola Road.

An initial investigation revealed Leggette had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was beaten repeatedly, according to the sheriff’s report.

Deputies say the victim was beaten over the head with something, but they would not specify what the murder weapon was.

Officials are unsure what provoked the attack and say there were no previous issues between the two roommates.

Warner is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.