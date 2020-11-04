Assault on Dolley Madison Road turns into a death investigation, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A police investigation into a Greensboro assault is now a death investigation, officers say.

At about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an assault on the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road.

At the scene, officers found a victim in a vehicle.

Later in the morning, police declared the case a death investigation and blocked off the area in front of Mark’s Restaurant, near West Friendly Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

