GREENSBORO, N.C. — A police investigation into a Greensboro assault is now a death investigation, officers say.
At about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an assault on the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road.
At the scene, officers found a victim in a vehicle.
Later in the morning, police declared the case a death investigation and blocked off the area in front of Mark’s Restaurant, near West Friendly Avenue.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Assault on Dolley Madison Road turns into a death investigation, Greensboro police say
- Democrats losing paths to Senate control as GOP hangs on
- Record early vote leads to tranquil Election Day at polls
- Facebook runs notifications about votes still being counted after President Trump statement
- Greensboro police investigate assault on Dolley Madison Road; 1 victim found in vehicle