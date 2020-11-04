ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina police officer who pleaded guilty to the 2017 beating of a Black pedestrian has had his charge dismissed after a year’s probation and a first of its kind program.

News sources report Tuesday’s ruling in Buncombe County Superior Court follows the completion of the program meant to bring healing to the victim and community.

Activists criticized it as failing to deal with harm caused by the beating, choking and shocking of Johnnie Rush by ex-Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman.

He was charged with felony assault in the incident.

