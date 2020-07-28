Asheboro woman wins $200,000 during trip to see her brother

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A trip to visit her brother led Hortencia Martinez from Asheboro to a $200,000 Lucky 7 Bonus top prize.

On Friday, Martinez stopped at Mario’s Deli & Grill on Eagle Rock Road in Wendell and bought two $5 tickets.

Once at her brother’s house, she scratched her tickets and found herself a winner.

“I was in disbelief,” Martinez said. “My brother didn’t say anything. He just couldn’t believe it.”

Martinez claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state withholdings she took home $141,501.

As for her prize money, Martinez says she’s “planning on saving it.”