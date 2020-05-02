Asheboro woman facing multiple drug charges after being arrested for assault, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro woman is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested for assault on Friday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mill Pond Drive in reference to a fight.

When they arrived, deputies found a victim with visible injuries in the driveway.

Following investigation, Misty Nicole Hurley, 44, of Asheboro, was taken into custody for the assault.

When Hurley was searched, investigators found heroin, marijuana, US currency and paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and faces the following charges:

misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

felony possession of methamphetamine

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

No bond was given based on the assault being domestic violence related, deputies say.