Asheboro teachers help make 50 face shields for staff at Randolph Health

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three tech teachers at Asheboro High School helped to make 50 face shields for staff members at Randolph Health, according to a Asheboro City Schools Facebook post.

The post says that Donnie Wright, the Asheboro High School Assistant Principal, contacted Sarah Beth Robbins, the Asheboro Career and Technical Education (CTE) administrator about using classroom 3D printers to make face shields for staff at Randolph Health.

Asheboro High School’s tech teachers – Michael Fleming, Tony Garner and Scott Smith – then developed three prototypes to present to the Randolph Health team.

After that meeting and with a few modifications, the Asheboro CTE team was able to fulfill the hospital’s existing need for face shields, supplying 50 sustainable face shields for staff members.

Asheboro Elastic also helped with the prototype development.