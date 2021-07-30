Asheboro neighbors concerned about landfill proposal

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine cement, asphalt and construction materials are all piled in a heap only a few feet away from your home.

It’s what some people in one Asheboro neighborhood are trying to avoid. People living off Allred Street and Northshore Drive got a letter in the mail from a representative for a local company.

The letter stated that the company, Asheboro Land Development, LLC., was going to propose to Asheboro City Council to let the land behind become part of their Gold Hill Landfill Project.

“It’s so quiet,” said Janet Ulmer as she walked into the woods behind her home on Itasca Court.

That’s why she and her husband moved to Asheboro from Philadelphia three years ago.

“We lived in a very congested area. There was a lot of traffic and a lot of noise,” Ulmer said.

Her heart sank when she opened up her mailbox to find a letter that said the woods near her house could be torn down to make way for a landfill.

“It’s going on the other side of the creek. They said they’re going to put barriers up, but what is a barrier going to do? You’re going to hear trucks coming in and out all day,” Ulmer said. “I’m worried about health aspects. I’m worried about a lot of different things.”

It’s just a proposal for now. It could re-zone some land from residential to general industrial to expand the Gold Hill Landfill.

“The land is 114 acres of land, and they’re only going to propose expanding on 42 acres,” Al Morton said.

Morton is the representative for Asheboro Land Development, LLC and is handling the re-zoning process.

“It’s good for the citizens of Randolph County to have a place to take their materials,” Morton said. “Some of the materials are recyclable. It’s not just a landfill. This is a recycling facility additionally. They recycle concrete and asphalt also.”

He said the expansion is very close to the existing landfill, and they’ve not received any complaints about the original location.

Morton added that the barriers around the landfill will be a minimum of 200 feet from people’s property lines, and some could be closer to 1,000 feet away.

“Would he want this in his backyard?” Ulmer said. “I’m sure he wouldn’t.”

“I think it’s a good fit for the land. If not, it’s already zoned for residential…so probably 100 houses could be put in there on that land,” Morton said.

On Monday, the Asheboro City Planning Board was supposed to discuss this proposal.

Morton told FOX8 he’s pushed it back to give him and the company time to go over all the information and the plans with people in the community first.

He hopes to hold a public meeting about the landfill expansion project in the next couple of weeks.