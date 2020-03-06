Asheboro man, woman arrested on charges of kidnapping, robbery

Keith James Bush and Amanda Dawn Carter (Asheboro Police Department)

Suspect vehicle (Asheboro Police Department)

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro detectives have arrested a man and woman suspected in a kidnapping and robbery, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

Police obtained warrants for Keith James Bush, 33, and Amanda Dawn Carter, 28, both of Asheboro, on charges of common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, financial card theft and obtaining property by false pretense in connection with a Feb. 19 robbery in Asheboro.

They were arrested Thursday night.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office helped in the search.