Asheboro man charged with assault after trying to stab detention officer with ink pen

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man has been chargred with assault after trying to stab a detention officer with an ink pen.

On Monday, while confined at the Randolph County Detention Center, inmate Kevin Matthew Coleman of Asheboro assaulted a detention officer who was attempting to secure Coleman in a housing cell.

During the altercation, Coleman grabbed the officer’s ink pen and attempted to stab the officer.

Multiple officers responded to the housing unit to assist in securing Coleman.

Coleman was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and misdemeanor resist obstruct and delay an officer of his duties.

Coleman received a $25,000 secured bond and first appearance was set for June 22.

The detention officer was not seriously injured during the altercation.

Coleman, 26, was previously arrested on March 8 for Felony Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor and was confined at the Randolph County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. He was also served a Criminal Summons for Misdemeanor Simple Assault against another inmate on March 23.