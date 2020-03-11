Asheboro man arrested on arson charge

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested after he was accused of arson, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to a house fire on Rockwood Drive after firefighters reported a man getting in the way of their firefighting efforts.

At the scene, deputies found the alleged arsonist, but he ran away.

Deputies chased after him and arrested him.

Bobby Lee Younts II, 31, of Asheboro is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer and felony second-degree arson.

He received a $22,000 secured bond.