Asheboro man arrested on arson charge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bobby Lee Younts II

Bobby Lee Younts II

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested after he was accused of arson, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to a house fire on Rockwood Drive after firefighters reported a man getting in the way of their firefighting efforts.

At the scene, deputies found the alleged arsonist, but he ran away.

Deputies chased after him and arrested him.

Bobby Lee Younts II, 31, of Asheboro is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer and felony second-degree arson.

He received a $22,000 secured bond.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter