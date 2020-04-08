Asheboro man arrested after caught during burglary, held at gunpoint by victim, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is in custody after a victim allegedly caught him stealing from one of his cars, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:37 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on the 3700 block of Old Lexington Road.

At the scene, deputies found a man sitting on the ground next to a carport with the burglary victim holding him at gunpoint.

The victim put away the gun when deputies arrived.

The suspect, Alfred Seth Spivey, 28, of Asheboro, was taken into custody and searched. Deputies say they found a driver’s license, social security card, multiple credit cards and papers, all with various identities, as well as ammunition and electronics.

The victim told the sheriff’s office he was leaving for work when he noticed that two of his vehicles had been ransacked.

He went back inside to tell others and get his gun. When he came back, he heard a noise in the carport and reportedly found Spivey trying to hide in the front passenger seat of one of the vehicles.

The victim said he told the man to get out of the car at gunpoint before calling 911 and waiting for deputies.

Stolen items with names were returned to the people whose names were listed. The victims said they had been unknowingly taken from vehicles on the 2600 and 3700 blocks of Old Lexington Road.

Spivey was charged with five counts of felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, five counts of felony financial card theft, four counts of misdemeanor larceny and four counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.