Asheboro man accused of stealing from homes while people inside, trying to ram deputy vehicle head-on

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after stealing from homes while people were inside and leading deputies on a chase, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies responded to a report of traspassing a burglary on Mack Road.

The sheriff’s office says Eric Dale Tucker, 42, of Asheboro, went into a home while the people inside were asleep. They woke up when they heard the door open.

The robber got away after stealing items from the home.

The sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrants on charges of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering and felony possession of stolen goods/property.

On Monday, deputies responded to another burglary call on the 3800 block of Spinks Road.

They found a vehicle in the area matching the description given by a victim, and a chase ensued.

Deputies say Tucker tried unsuccessfully to ram a patrol car head-on.

Tucker’s vehicle crashed at the intersection of Old N.C. 13 and U.S. 220 Busines south.

Deputies chased the suspect on foot before he was arrested.

He was charged with felony possession of burglary tools, felony attempted breaking or entering a building, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked impaired revocation, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving left of center, failure to yield stop sign/flashing red light, speeding and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.

He received a $75,000 secured bond.