Asheboro man accused of shooting wife; victim recovering after surgery

Man shot in Asheboro, taken to hospital, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested after police say he shot his wife, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

On Wednesday, police responded to a report of an accidental gunshot in the area of Ashwood Circle.

At the scene, officers found 55-year-old Deneene Lynn Baxter suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she underwent surgery. She is now recovering.

Police believe that she was shot by her husband, Barry Lynn Baxter Jr., 40.

Baxter was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a local confinement facility and discharging a firearm in the city.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.