Asheboro leaders to discuss plans to benefit businesses and community members

ASHEBORO, N.C. — In downtown Asheboro, Sunset Avenue is where businesses are looking to expand into the streets.

“We are hoping to get this in before the weather changes. We still have some warm days in October even into November,” said Rebekah McGee, executive director of Downtown Asheboro Inc.

On-street dining is a proposal that’s on the city’s agenda. It’s an effort to help businesses in a fun and safe way.

“It’s really to assist those businesses that have had their occupancy cut by 50 percent and allow more customers to come in at a certain time,” McGee said.

The Flying Pig is on Sunset Avenue. The business hasn’t been quite the same since COVID. To keep customers safe, bar owner Barbara Gallimore had to limit her service.

“It’s small inside when everything is spaced out. Being able to add tables to out on the street helps all of us,” Gallimore said.

Meanwhile, the city is looking to help individuals as well. They’ll consider applying for a community development block grant. It will serve families and individuals who make low- or moderate-income.

“What that would mean is we’re trying to help people with their food assistance and those behind on their utility payments,” said John Evans, Asheboro community assistant director.

City leaders are requesting $900,000; that money would help 300 households pay utility services and another 500 with buying food.

“Those people who have become unemployed have gotten into a serious situation in terms of food and supplies being scarce and not being able to pay their utilities,” Evans said.

Both topics will be discussed Thursday at 7 p.m. at city hall.