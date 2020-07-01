Asheboro High School students make craft kits for elementary schoolers, lead Facebook workouts

ASHEBORO, N.C. — As the food for students at home gets loaded onto these Asheboro City School buses, something a little extra is being added as well: activity and craft kits for elementary school students.

Asheboro High School students who call themselves the Creative Comets came up with the idea.

Service-learning projects were cut once the pandemic hit, so the high school students were looking for ways to give back. This fit the bill, said organizer Taylor Hildreth.

“Kids, now, because of COVID-19, don’t have summer camp and activities that they can go out and do with their friends so we decided to let them do it at home,” Hildreth said.

Each week the students come up with a project, gather all the items the kids will need and record a “how-to” video for Facebook.

So far they have done a grow kit and made a patriotic hat.

The art projects are given out on Tuesdays, and, on Thursdays, they get the younger students up and moving.

“We wanted to do a video where kids could kinda interact with it.,” said Hildreth. “So every Thursday, we release a video with some kind of physical activity. The first week we did like Tik Tok dances. This week we did a yoga video, and we are thinking about doing some more dances called energizers that we have done when we were kids at church camps.”

It is fun for both the Creative Comets and the younger kids too!