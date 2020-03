Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro firefighter's sweet proposal was caught on camera.

In the video, fire crews are working on what appears to be an overturned car when they pull the roof off and turn it around. Written on the underside of the car's roof are the words, "Will you marry me?"

That's when Matthew Bym, a firefighter, gets down on one knee in front of Makayla Swaim, a Randolph County paramedic.

Swaim tells FOX8 she met Bym when he was at work in November 2017 and began dating the next month.

Asheboro firefighter proposes to paramedic girlfriend with overturned car. (Submitted photo)

Asheboro firefighter proposes to paramedic girlfriend with overturned car. (Submitted photo)