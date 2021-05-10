Asheboro CNA says she plans to help her church, local nursing home with $200,000 lottery win

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Daphne Deberry, of Asheboro, said she did some dancing in her living room in the middle of the night after winning a $200,000 lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Deberry became the first winner of the top prize in the new “7” game after buying a $5 ticket from the Quik Chek on South Main Street in Candor.

She said she saved the ticket until the next day and scratched it at about 1:30 a.m.

“I danced around by myself,” said Deberry, a CNA. “I said to myself, ‘I think I won. I know I won.’”

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and received $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Deberry said she planned to donate to her church and bring some cheer to residents of a nursing home where she worked for 21 years before moving to home health care.

“I still can’t believe it,” she said. “I feel good.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter