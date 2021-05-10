Asheboro CNA says she plans to help her church, local nursing home with $200,000 lottery win

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Daphne Deberry, of Asheboro, said she did some dancing in her living room in the middle of the night after winning a $200,000 lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Deberry became the first winner of the top prize in the new “7” game after buying a $5 ticket from the Quik Chek on South Main Street in Candor.

She said she saved the ticket until the next day and scratched it at about 1:30 a.m.

“I danced around by myself,” said Deberry, a CNA. “I said to myself, ‘I think I won. I know I won.’”

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and received $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Deberry said she planned to donate to her church and bring some cheer to residents of a nursing home where she worked for 21 years before moving to home health care.

“I still can’t believe it,” she said. “I feel good.”