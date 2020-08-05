Asheboro City Schools revises plans for 2020-2021 school year

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro City Schools officials released a statement on Wednesday, saying that starting on August 17, all students will work from home with the exception of elementary students, sixth graders and ninth graders.

The full statement is provided below:

“After much heartfelt discussion and based on guidance from local and state public health officials, the Board charged Superintendent Dr. Aaron Woody with developing a modified plan for remote learning to start the 2020-2021 school year.

Today we announce our plans to delay moving into Plan B.

Starting August 17, all students will work remotely from home with the exception of elementary students, and sixth and ninth grade students. For these students, the first week (week of August 17) will be an orientation week where families will sign up to meet with teachers, pick-up necessary materials (including computer devices), and learn the classroom management system. Thereafter, all students will work remotely until September 21, 2020. Schools will be sending information about orientation dates and times. This was a very difficult decision, but the safety and health of our students, their families, and our staff must remain our number one priority. Please stay tuned as more information about the 2020-2021 school year becomes available.”