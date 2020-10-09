Asheboro City Board of Education approves Plan A for elementary students

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Asheboro City Board of Education approved Plan A for elementary students. The plan will start on Monday, October 26, according to a statement from Asheboro City Schools.

The full statement is provided below:

“At the October 8 meeting of the Asheboro City Board of Education, the board members approved Superintendent Woody’s recommendation to move into Plan A for elementary school students starting on Monday, October 26. Plan A involves in-person instruction for students in grades K-5 five days a week. While Plan A is described as “minimal social distancing,” the district will, to the extent possible, take every precaution to maintain social distancing among students in the classrooms and in congregate areas throughout the building. As a reminder, middle and high school students will continue in Plan B effective October 19.

“Asheboro City Schools continues to monitor a number of data points and to seek guidance from our local health care leaders. While we are excited to have elementary students back in our schools, we ask our families to continue to be flexible with us. As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we may need to move between Plans A, B, and C,” said Dr. Aaron Woody, superintendent of Asheboro City Schools.

For more information about Plan A, please refer to the Lighting Our Way Forward document. ACCESS Ed students will continue to remain learning virtually.

The district appreciates the support of our families and the community.”