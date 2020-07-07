Asheboro apartment building burns after Independence Day fireworks leave behind embers, fire officials say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A fire at an Asheboro apartment complex started with Independence Day fireworks, according to the Asheboro Fire Department.

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to a home at the complex. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire officials brought in gear to keep firefighters hydrated and checked their blood pressure frequently as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

The fire damaged eight units and left 12 people without homes.

No one was injured.

A resident reported smelling smoke hours earlier but didn’t see a fire and thought someone may have been cooking.

The Asheboro Fire Department says the fire was likely accidentally set by fireworks on Saturday night.

A stray ember may have hit a deck and smoldered for some time before the temperature and oxygen levels reached conditions to allow the fire to ignite.

The fire smoldered before catching the vinyl siding and moving up the building. The fire grew once it reached the attic.

AFD estimates damages at $500,000. Tenants lost more than $100,000.