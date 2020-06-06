Asheboro 18-year-old arrested on 8 felony charges in child pornography investigation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old faces eight felony charges after a child pornography investigation, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division/Internet Crimes Against Children launched an investigation after a report that a man had multiple files of child pornography.

After investigating, deputies obtained warrants for Johan Manuel Caceres Yubran, 18, of Asheboro, on Friday.

Yubran was arrested on eight counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.