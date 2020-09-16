As US government outlines plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine, some Triad trial participants receive second shot

Hours after the federal government outlined a plan Wednesday regarding COVID-19 vaccines, Greg Bacot received a second shot as part of a clinical trial for the drug int eh Triad.

“If I can do this and give back a tiny, tiny millisecond of something good for the world, then I’m happy to do that,” he said.

Bacot is one of hundreds in the Triad rolling up their sleeves to participate in a clinical trial with PMG Research.

So far, he explained he hasn’t had any negative side-effects aside from some soreness after receiving injections.

“I’m tired of folks passing away in hospitals. Their loved ones are only allowed to see them on an Ipad. No, we’ll get a vaccine, and we’ll get past this,” he said.

As part of a new plan released Wednesday, the federal government hopes to start rolling out the free vaccine by January.

Doloris and Dwain Briles, both in their 80’s, are also participating. The couple was contacted by PMG and said they were happy to help.

“We thought, with our age, if we didn’t have any problems maybe no one else would have problems as much,” Doloris said.

The Briles are still taking precautions, but they’re hopeful for an added layer of protection.

Several participants told FOX8 they felt comfortable with the speed of the trial so far.

“I don’t think the medical professionals would allow politics to play into this. The scientists and the researchers, once they’re satisfied with the vaccine they’ll allow it to go forward,” Bacot said.

Participants will take part in the study for two years.