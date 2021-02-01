As silver stock rises, Reddit board behind GameStop surge divides, some claiming ‘IT’S A TRAP’

Ingots of 99.99 percent pure silver are seen at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant, one of the world’s largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Following GameStop’s meteoric rise in the stock market, silver prices surged to an eight-year high.

However, many users on the Reddit board WallStreetBets, credited with the GameStop surge, appear divided on whether to join this new trend or fight it.

Silver futures jumped almost 12% on Monday to over $30 per ounce following strong gains over the weekend. That exuberance spread to companies that mine precious metals, especially silver. Shares of Pan American Silver surged more than 9%, First Majestic Silver rose 18.7%, Hecla Mining spiked 21.8%, and Coeur Mining soared 17.6%.

But the rush into silver futures has created confusion amid the chaos, with some retail traders on Reddit calling the surge in commodity prices a “false flag.”

Some of these smaller traders believe the hedge funds that were pillaged last week are behind the surge in silver. Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive them out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds had taken huge positions.

A search of the WallStreetBets Reddit board found that many users appear to be denouncing the effort to increase silver stocks.

“IT’S A TRAP!” one Redditor warned.

“There is no silver short squeeze happening. NONE. NEVER,” another user wrote.

“They’re trying to divide us with this silver nonsense. Stay strong, stay together and stay the f*** away from SLV,” yet another user wrote.

Yet on the opposite side of the fight, another user wrote, “One word: SILVER” as others claim to be investing in silver.

Analysts who monitor silver markets say there is more to the story than small investors rushing in.

“The asset is traded by a variety of institutional players and it is very likely that those parties have joined the move to push the metal higher,” wrote Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management.

The silver market frenzy extended to physical demand, with coin dealers reporting delays in deliveries as they were overwhelmed by new orders.

The Silver Mountain, a Netherlands-based bullion dealer, said on its website that, “Due to extreme market volatility we cannot accept any new orders at this moment,” adding it hoped to reopen by the afternoon.

The online army of Reddit traders banded together for the past week to pour money into out-of-favor companies such as GameStop and AMC. In the process, they’ve done heavy damage to hedge funds that had bet the shares would fall in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

The number of GameStop shares that have been shorted (bets that the stock will fall), were slashed by more than half in recent days, according to a report Monday by the analytics firm S3 Partners.

Shares of GameStop Corp., which signaled a seismic and perhaps short-lived power shift in financial markets, fell 20% Monday. But the stock price, as it has been for more than a week, is tremendously volatile. The price was up sharply before the opening bell.

The battle over GameStop, according to Morgan Stanley, may have played a part in igniting a market correction.

The “correction has arrived,” wrote analyst Michael Wilson, saying that in addition to other market forces, aggressive short squeezes have “led to a significant degrossing by hedge funds,”

“Markets corrected 3-5% with many of our favored trades taking a much needed and expected hit,” Wilson wrote. “This is normal in an exuberant bull market, but we don’t think the correction is over until leverage is reduced further by both institutional and retail investors.”