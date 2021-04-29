As reopening date nears, some in the Triad anxious about returning to pre-pandemic life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Going back to the office, going to concerts, eating at restaurants — these are all things people looked forward to for over a year.

Now, with more and more North Carolinians getting their vaccines, and with the June 1 reopening date on the horizon, are people ready to go back to their normal lives?

There are some obstacles in people’s way.

“It’s been difficult just to get that kind of social interaction that I’m used to,” said RJ Haney, a UNCG student.

“It’s weird, it’s like we’re trying to force it to be normal, but it’s not very normal you know,” added Savannah Warren, a Greensboro resident.

There’s a sense of concern when some people in Greensboro think about COVID restrictions loosening up and the chance to get back to pre-pandemic living.

“I feel like anxious to go out,” Warren said.

It’s a common issue right now.

Google searches related to anxiety and COVID have jumped 500 percent in the past year, and also spiked in the last 30 days.

“COVID has kinda become our lives, so changing up everything you do and all of the reasons you do it,” said Haney. “It’s going to be very difficult.”

Isolation has taken its toll on people.

There’s also still some hesitancy on the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“I am little worried about catching COVID, even though I do have the vaccine because I guess it’s a small chance supposedly, but I don’t want it to happen,” said Warren.

These are all thoughts and feelings that Julia Tabor has heard from dozens of her clients.

“They started seeking out therapists on how to cope. I’ve got some anxiety,” said Tabor.

Tabor is a mental health therapist and co-owner of Reclaim Counseling & Wellness.

She’s swamped with people trying to get help and work out their feelings.

“Any time you go through an adjustment particularly with what we’ve gone through changes in our schedules, and work,” Tabor said.

She said the most important thing for people to remember is that they’re not alone.

“It is very normal to have some anxieties over the unknown,” Tabor said. “This is a time for adjustment. Our normal may not be so normal.”

Tabor told FOX8 it’s always good to seek a therapist or someone to talk to, to get through anxieties and fears.