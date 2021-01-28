As pandemic drags on, the question remains: What is it going to take to get kids back in school?

What is it going to take to get kids back in school during the COVID-19 pandemic?

It’s the question many parents have been asking for almost an entire year.

State officials and education leaders told FOX8 that it comes down to two factors.

Across the board, they want to see the positivity rates for the virus to come down. They also want teachers to get vaccinated in a timely fashion.

“COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while, as the vaccines are rolling out. We’re learning more how to deal with the virus. But the fact is, we have to learn to live with it,” Rep. Jon Hardister said.

That’s why he wrote a letter to State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Thursday, urging her and Gov. Roy Cooper to “create a comprehensive statewide plan for students to return to school.”

He plans to also write a letter to the Guilford County Board of Education.

“Other countries have done it. Other states are doing it, they’re getting the kids back safely,” Hardister explained. “We can kind of look around at the best practices to see what they’re doing to get that done safely. I think we just need to make it a priority.”

Republican lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly said Thursday they are working on a bill to reopen schools. A formal proposal is expected in the coming days.

The legislation is expected to require all school districts to operate in-person in some capacity while still providing parents with the option of all-virtual learning if they so choose. Health recommendations from the ABC Science Collaborative and the CDC will likely be included in the legislation, according to a news release from Senate Republicans.

Hardister knows it starts with getting educators on board.

“I empathize with teachers who may be reluctant to return to the classroom. But the way I see it, there are some jobs that are essential. Teaching is essential,” he said. ” Maybe we could move teachers up in the vaccination process.”

That’s only one piece of the puzzle.

Jack Hoke is the executive director of the North Carolina School Superintendent Association.

He told FOX8 he’s been speaking with school district leaders frequently on how they can re-open safely.

“If you follow the CDC guidance, and the Department of Public Instruction, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance on wearing masks and staying socially distanced, there’s not been a lot of transmission within schools,” Hoke said.

He said it’s also crucial to lower each community’s positivity rate of COVID-19 to the single digits. Right now, some areas are seeing at least a 14 percent positivity rate of the virus.

Hoke believes that North Carolina schools will remain 50 percent open, with the exception of kindergarten through fifth grades, for the rest of the year.

He hopes that for the 2021-2022 school year, things can go back to normal.

Hoke said it’s going to take time and patience.

“There’s not a playbook for operating as a school superintendent, a school board, a principal or a teacher during a pandemic,” he said. “I think we’ve done about as well as we could do.”