As Greensboro homicide numbers climb, GPD looks to add a full-time position to support families

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the city’s homicide numbers reach record highs in 2020, the Greensboro Police Department hopes to add full-time support for victims’ families.

During a recent public safety meeting with Greensboro City Council, Chief Brian James said the department wants to give full-time status to the Homicide Victim Advocate.

Mary Nero currently holds the part-time position, and says the need is there for more support.

“When homicide strikes a family, it thrusts them into this whole world that they’ve never been exposed to before,” she said. “It’s like entering a foreign world, they don’t know the language, they don’t know what’s happening next, so I am there to help them navigate what’s happening with their loved one’s case, what happens next, from the very first step which is the autopsy to what the detective might be doing in the investigation.”

Nero, a former detective and homicide investigator, said the department is one of the only in the state with a dedicated homicide victim advocate. She explained that the position can help lighten the burden on detectives dealing with more cases.

“These homicide investigations are so very intricate, especially nowadays with social media uses and electronics that can be very time-consuming,” she said. “When they’re also trying to help the families navigate this that takes away time from the investigative part, so not only am I supporting the families I’m also taking one piece off the to-do list for the detectives.”

Greensboro police have responded to 60 homicides so far this year. As part of a plan to deal with the growing violence, James is looking to fill 25 sworn officer vacancies, and add another firearms examiner to the team.

“We’re at 60 now, that’s 60 hurting moms, that’s 60 hurting brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews,” Nero said.

She says full-time status would let her create a network for resources for funeral expenses, and create more connections with trauma counselors in 2021.

“Are we going to be seeing the same kind of numbers? And we still have families that are hurting, grieving from 2018, 2019 and beyond.”

A spokesperson for the department said there is not yet a timeline for a decision on the position.