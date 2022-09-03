(WGHP) — The launch of Artemis I has been waived off due to a hydrogen leak, according to NASA.

Numerous attempts were made to troubleshoot the cause of the leak, however, the launch was scrubbed after the leak occurred yet again following a third attempt to fix it.

NASA released the following statement in a blog post about the launch:

“The launch director waived off today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 11:17 a.m. EDT. Teams encountered a liquid hydrogen leak while loading the propellant into the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket. Multiple troubleshooting efforts to address the area of the leak by reseating a seal in the quick disconnect where liquid hydrogen is fed into the rocket did not fix the issue. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.” NASA blog post

NASA also tweeted the following about the launch:

“The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference.” NASA’s tweet

The video embedded in this article is the Offical NASA Broadcast of the launch.