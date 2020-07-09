Arsonist targets statue of Melania Trump in first lady’s hometown

People gather around what conceptual artist Ales ‘Maxi’ Zupevc claims is the first ever monument of Melania Trump, set in the fields near the town of Sevnica, US First Ladys hometown, during a small inauguration celebration on July 5, 2019. – After Melania cake, Melania honey, and even Melania slippers, the Slovenian hometown of the US’s first lady will now boast a statue of its most famous daughter — albeit one which has faced decidedly mixed reviews. The life-size statue on the outskirts of Sevnica was inaugurated on July 5, 2019. (Photo by Jure Makovec / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images)

SEVNICA, Slovenia — A wooden statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stood in her hometown for about a year before it went down in flames, according to the BBC.

Created by Ales “Maxi” Zupevc, the statue was celebrated with an inaugeration on July 5, 2019 in Sevnica, Slovenia.

On July 4, 2020, it was set ablaze, according to American artist Brad Downey, who commissioned the statue.

He told Reuters that the statue was intended to start a dialogue about American politics in the Slovenian town.

The statue has since been taken down.

Trump grew up in Sevnica, Slovenia, when it was still controlled by Yugoslavia. She later immigrated to the United States during the 1990s, BBC reports.