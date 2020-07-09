Arsonist targets statue of Melania Trump in first lady’s hometown

SEVNICA, Slovenia — A wooden statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stood in her hometown for about a year before it went down in flames, according to the BBC.
Created by Ales “Maxi” Zupevc, the statue was celebrated with an inaugeration on July 5, 2019 in Sevnica, Slovenia.
On July 4, 2020, it was set ablaze, according to American artist Brad Downey, who commissioned the statue.
He told Reuters that the statue was intended to start a dialogue about American politics in the Slovenian town.
The statue has since been taken down.
Trump grew up in Sevnica, Slovenia, when it was still controlled by Yugoslavia. She later immigrated to the United States during the 1990s, BBC reports.