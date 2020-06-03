Arsonist targets Guilford County Courthouse; detectives looking for information

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arsonist allegedly targeted the Guilford County Courthouse overnight, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 a.m., the sheriff’s office says an arsonist set fire to the Guilford County Courthouse at 201 South Eugene Street in downtown Greensboro.

Emergency responders were able to contain and put out the fire.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone with information to contact Detective Robertson at (336) 641-5969 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the

individual or individuals responsible.