Arrests made in Trent Street homicide in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Greensboro woman, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Aaron Lamont Little and Stephon Fitzgerald Hardy

Aaron Lamont Little, 20, of Winston-Salem, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging firearm into occupied property.

Stephon Fitzgerald Hardy, 21, of Winston-Salem, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging firearm into occupied property.

At about 1:11 a.m. on June 16, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 3300 block of Trent Street.

At the scene, police found 21-year-old Brianna Nicole Smith, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers tried to save her life, but she died from her injuries.

Hardy was arrested on July 1. Little was arrested on Monday. Both and are being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.