Arrest made in Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in an August homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Quinton Lajuan Duncan, 29, of Winston-Salem, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At 11:19 a.m. on Aug. 15, officers with the WSPD received a report of someone being shot at 106 Fir Drive.

Officers responded and found Aaron Shepherd, 28, of Winston-Salem, unresponsive in the driveway at 106 Fir Drive.

EMS personnel also responded and pronounced Shepherd deceased at the scene.

During the investigation, Duncan was identified as the suspect. He was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a felon on the day of the shooting.

On Thursday, Duncan was arrested and charged with murder.

He is being held in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.