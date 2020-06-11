Arrest made in vandalism at International Civil Rights Center and Museum

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the vandalism at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum on May 30, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Raul Alberto Ochoa, 18, of Thomasville, is charged with felony inciting a riot and misdemeanor injury to real property.

Ochoa was also served with warrants from High Point police related to the May 31 incidents at the Walmart located at 2628 S. Main St. in High Point.

High Point police charged Ochoa with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony inciting a riot. Ochoa stole electronics as well as damaged property inside the location, police said.

Ochoa was given a $6,000 unsecured bond.