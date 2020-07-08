Arrest made in Spring Garden Street homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting, according to a news release.

Tommie Javon Moore III

Tommie Javon Moore III, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

At about 1:15 a.m. on July 1, officers responded to a shooting at Mother Tuckers Eatery on Spring Garden Street.

At the scene, police found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Nathaniel Pace II, 32, of Greensboro, died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, police took Moore into custody in High Point.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.