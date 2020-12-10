Arrest made in shooting on Baux Mountain Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a Winston-Salem shooting that injured a man, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Corey Clevon Carpenter, 30, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in operation, discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road.

Police said a 35-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a stopped car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting.

The victim was hit in the face by gunfire and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim returned fire during the shooting. No other injuries have been reported but there was property damage to an uninvolved vehicle.

An arrest warrant for Carpenter was obtained on the day of the shooting for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

On Thursday, Carpenter was taken into custody and received the additional charges. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Carpenter was given a $120,000 bond. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.