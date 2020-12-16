Arrest made in Greensboro death investigation

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a death investigation, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Kenyon Dante Dockery, 36, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

At 7:31 p.m. on Aug. 8, police responded to the Budget Motel on 512 Farragut St. when they were told about a person laying on the ground. 

Gregory Juan Hardesty Jr., 39, of Greensboro, was found unresponsive, and CPR was performed, but he passed away.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

