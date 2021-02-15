Arrest made in fatal Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened last Wednesday, according to a news release.

Bobby Devontea Mankins II, 28, of Winston-Salem, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers were called to 1204 E. 12th St. at 10:24 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Dennis Louis McClam Jr., of Winston-Salem, laying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS personnel pronounced McClam dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim and his attacker met in the parking lot area and that it was an isolated incident, police said.

Mankins is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.