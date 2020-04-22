Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 17-year-old in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a fatal stabbing in Greensboro on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Joshua Claudio Perez, 23, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers were called at 3228 Randleman Road at 11:28 a.m. on a reported assault.

When officers arrived, they found Decarrio Armani James, 17, suffering from at least one stab wound in the parking lot.

James was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.