Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting outside the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Sterling Jaisean Tyler, 18, of High Point is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of malicious assault in secret, felony conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting on Eugene Street.

Three men were injured in the shooting. One of those men, identified as Avion Imeen McLean, 20, of Laurinburg, has died.

One victim is in critical condition and the third victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation has revealed thus far that multiple individuals were exchanging gunfire in close proximity to the South Eugene Street entrance to the courthouse. A company police officer witnessed the shooting in progress and engaged an armed subject by discharging his weapon. Police are still in the process of investigating to determine the sequence of events,” Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who knows anything, anyone who may have damage or anyone who was hurt.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the shooting appears to have been targeted but they are working to confirm that.

Deputies obtained security camera video of the shooting. The video has not been released.

“I’m very worried about it,” James said. “This is insane to have a shooting in broad daylight like this, in the middle of downtown, a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live. This is absolutely insane and I am very worried about it.”