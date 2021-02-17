Arrest made in fatal Greensboro hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run, according to a news release.

Eugene Alexander Day, 41, of Greensboro, is charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death, obtaining property by false pretense, and insurance fraud.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, 26-year-old Jonathan Emmanuel Smith, of Greensboro, was walking on Summit Avenue near Cody Avenue.

Smith was hit by a vehicle, which then drove away from the scene.

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Day is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $20,000 bond.