Arrest made in disappearance and killing of Guilford County woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a missing Guilford County woman was found dead last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Chauncey Jacques Silkett, 27, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

On March 1, Nikki Shore was reported missing. She had not been heard from since Feb. 22 and was last seen in Greensboro.

On March 18, Shore was found deceased in Browns Summit off N.C. 150.

Silkett was being held in the Guilford County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was charged in this case.

He is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.