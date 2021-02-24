Arrest made in December shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest has been made in December 2020 shooting that left two people injured in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Tommy Joe Shore, 26, of Winston-Salem, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers were called to the 3000 block of Greenway Avenue Northwest.

A 44-year-old Winston-Salem man told police he was robbed by two men and during the robbery, one of the alleged suspects pulled a gun and started shooting.

The victim and one of the alleged suspects, identified as Shore, were shot, police said.

The victim was shot in the torso and has non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Shore was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital.

On Feb. 9, Shore was charged. He was taken into custody on Feb. 19.

Shore was taken to the Forsyth County jail where he was held under a $50,000 secured bond.