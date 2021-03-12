Arrest made in Davie County shooting that injured man

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have made an arrest after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Davie County on Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Frank Short, 70, is charged with attempted murder.

Around 1:33 p.m., Davie County deputies responded to Frank Short Road when they were told about a shooting.

Short reportedly shot a 33-year-old man multiple times during a neighborhood dispute.

The victim is in guarded condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Short is being held in the Davie County Detention Center under an $850,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.