Arrest made in Burlington homicide

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have made an arrest after a man was shot and killed last month, according to a news release.

Jovanta Contavious Woods, 28, of Burlington, is charged with first-degree murder.

At 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 29, police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Foster Street.

At the scene, officers found 28-year-old Marcus Gerard Mosley lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mosley was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Woods is being held in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.