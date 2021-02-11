Arrest made in 2020 shooting death of North Carolina A&T student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have made an arrest after an NC A&T student was shot and killed in November 2020, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Deshawn Lonique Thompson, 20, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

At 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 15, police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Jalen Scott Dunston, 18, of Raleigh, was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

CPR was performed, but he succumbed to the injuries.

Two other men were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the case in December.

Thompson is being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.