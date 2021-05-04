Arrest made in 2020 Logan Street homicide in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in a 2020 homicide in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Michael Antonio Whorley, 39, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Logan Street at 9:47 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 30-year-old Lashon Ellerbe, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ellerbe was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries.

Whorley is being held in the Guilford County Jail under with no bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.