Arrest made after man shot, killed on Bulla Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation, according to a news release.

Yasin Amir Kaiyin Jones

Yasin Amir Kaiyin Jones, 22, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

At 12:47 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Bulla Street.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Lopez, 20, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

On Monday, Jones turned himself in and is being held in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.