Army veteran uses stimulus check to help hard-to-adopt NC shelter dogs find forever homes

Army veteran uses stimulus check to help hard-to-adopt NC shelter dogs find their forever homes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — When Korean War army veteran, Ralph F. woke up on April 29, he discovered an extra $1,200 in his bank account that he wanted to put to use helping shelter dogs, according to a Brother Wolf Animal Rescue news release.

“Ralph pulled up out front of Brother Wolf and told me that he wanted to use his stimulus check

to help harder-to-adopt dogs find their forever homes,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive

Director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville. “What a wonderful thing to hear at

9 a.m.! We got to work putting together a plan to help our long-stay and/or medically challenged

dogs find adoptive homes.”

Ralph and Fieser decided to split up the funds among six special dogs. Brother Wolf has waived

adoption fees for each of the six dogs and, thanks to Ralph, these dogs’ adopters will get a

$200 custom care package from Chewy.com.

The care package will be tailored to fit the specific needs of each dog and to set the dog up for success in their new home.

“What a wonderful way to incentivize adoption, especially right now as Americans are facing

financial hardships,” Fieser said.

The funds were originally set aside for six dogs, but one of them, named Rusty, was adopted just two days after Ralph’s visit.

The five special dogs up for adoption are:

Billie: Billie was originally adopted in 2011 but returned to the shelter in 2019. Billie is a

13-year-old lab mix with age-related health issues, including arthritis, that will require

lifelong medication. Billie’s custom care package will include food, an orthopedic bed and a jacket to keep her warm in chilly months.

Katie May is 11 years old and has joint and kidney problems which require a

prescription diet and medication. Her custom care package will include prescription

diet food and an orthopedic bed.

stressful and is struggling with some anxiety. Lenny loves to run and play. His custom

care package will include a harness, leash, toys and a crate or bed.

overwhelmed caregiver who was unable to give Queenie the medical attention she

needed for her skin issues, dry eye and arthritis. Her custom care package will include

prescription diet food, a bed, harness and leash.



Ty: Ty’s previous owners were unable to treat his chronic leg lameness. He is currently

on diet management and progressive exercise to help his condition as well as pain

medication and anti-inflammatories. Ty’s custom care package will include prescription

diet food and an orthopedic bed.

They remain available for adoption. Adoption applications can be completed on Brother Wolf’s website.