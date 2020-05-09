Army National Guardsman serves while graduating from UNCG during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Britt Lane Dixon has always had a lot on her plate. On Friday, when she should have been walking across the stage at her graduation from UNCG, she spent her day putting food on the plates of others.

When she was 17, Dixon entered into a life of service and enlisted in the Army National Guard.

“I was actually in Afghanistan before I moved here, then I got back home to Montana and had Christmas with the family and then I moved,” Dixon said.

In 2016, Dixon left her home in Great Falls, Montana, and enrolled at UNCG as a kinesiology major. Along the way, she continued her work in the military.

“They’ve been really supportive of all the times I’ve had to leave for hurricanes, and natural disasters and everything else that’s happened,” Dixon said, of her professors at UNCG.

2020 would always be the year of her graduation, but when the pandemic hit, she realized it wouldn’t be as she’d envisioned.

“When it first started happening I just went into, ‘Well hopefully we won’t have to cancel graduation,’ mode and being super optimistic. Then everything shut down and I was like, ‘oh,’” Dixon explained.

Having something you’ve worked so hard for be ruined can he emotional, even for the toughest among us.

“I finally like cried down to my husband like, ‘This is sad, I’m sad, I have all these awards and I don’t get to walk, I don’t get to see my family,’” Dixon recalled. “I had like my 30 minutes of sadness and I was like, ‘You know what, I can’t change it, so I’m just gonna be positive.’”

Not long after, her distraction came in the form of duty, as one of her sergeants called her.

“He was like, ‘Hey, can you come on to active duty orders,’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure, when,’ and he said, ‘Tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.,’ and I was like, ‘OK,’” Dixon said, laughingly.

For two weeks, she’s been at Clarkton School of Discovery, in Clarkton, where she and three other soldiers have been helping staff provide meals to those in need.

“We make the breakfast, we make the lunch, we pack everything up and load them onto buses,” she said.

Dixon has only been able to see her husband, Greensboro Police Officer Chris Dixon, and their daughter Kenedee, through FaceTime.

“It’s been hard, but my husband has been so understanding. Him being a service member as well, he gets it. You know, he understands the lifestyle,” Dixon said. “I get to talk to him like three or four times a day or so and I pray with him every night.”

On Friday, Dixon would have been walking across the stage with her fellow classmates, celebrating earning their degrees. But due to COVID-19, their graduation was held on Zoom instead.

It was on that call that she learned she had also earned one of the school’s distinguished graduate awards.

“It’s been really humbling and I’m really happy that they chose me,” she said.

But there would be a celebration after all, as those she’s working with in Clarkton set up a graduation party for her at the school.

“I couldn’t contain my emotions, I came around the corner and just started crying,” she said.

The group had gathered presents and signed a card for her in addition to preparing food from scratch.

“It was awesome,” Dixon said.

Her graduation day was capped off by being able to go home to see her family.

“I get to go home tonight and see my husband and my daughter for like, a day, and then I’ll be back out,” Dixon said.

Through all of this, Dixon’s gained a feeling that we can get through anything.

“The fact that you get to help teach your kiddos to learn, as much as it can be stressful, I understand completely, it’s a blessing in disguise and your kids are gonna look back one day and realize all that quality time that they got to spend with their mom and dad that they otherwise wouldn’t,” she said.

The Dixons will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 26, and Kenedee will celebrate her 7th birthday on the 20th.