Army launches sexual harassment investigation amid search for missing soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) — The U.S. Army is currently disputing claims posted on social media that say the body of Vanessa Guillen was found on the base in Fort Hood, Texas.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command say they have not received credible information that any of the posts are true.

They are also reportedly reaching out to the person who posted the information on social media.

Authorities say Vanessa’s car, keys and wallet were found on the base. Her cell phone has not been recovered.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said she’s discovered at least two alleged sexual harassment indicents: one superior walking in on Vanessa showering and another verbally assaulting Vanessa with vulgar remarks in Spanish.

Khawam said Vanessa told loved ones she didn’t want to report the sexual harassment due to fear of retaliation.

“The facts aren’t good. I don’t like them,” Khawam said. “There were a few incidents where she had told her colleagues, her friends, her family about being sexually harassed but she was afraid to report it. How does someone disappear on a base that has more protection and safeguards than anyone else on the planet?”

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command said on Thursday that an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations is being launched.

“I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen Family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was harassed prior to her disappearance,” said Commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Col. Ralph Overland. “I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation.”