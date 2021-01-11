CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Army is investigating a psychological operations officer who led a group of people from North Carolina to the rally in Washington that led up to the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Commanders at Fort Bragg are reviewing Captain Emily Rainey’s involvement in last week’s events.
Rainey says she acted within military regulations and that no one in her group broke the law.
Maj. Daniel Lessard says the 30-year-old is assigned to the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg. Rainey says her group attended the rally but did not enter the Capitol.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- NY bar association launches inquiry seeking Rudy Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks
- Trump’s planned border wall visit draws criticism, supporters to South Texas
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign
- Army investigating officer who led group from NC to Washington rally
- Poll: Majority hold President Trump responsible for storming of Capitol